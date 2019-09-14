from the never-had-these-problems-with-POTS dept.
Second SIM card attack can send texts and phone location data
Simjacker isn't the only SIM-based attack that could put phones at risk. Ginno Security Lab has detailed another exploit, WIBattack, that compromises the WIB (Wireless Internet Browser) app on some SIM cards to take control of key phone functions. Like its counterpart, WIBattack infects a phone through a carefully formatted SMS text that runs instructions on cards that don't have key security features enabled. If successful, the intruders can send texts, start calls, point your web browser to specific sties, display text and send location info.
The vulnerability could be used to track a device's location, point users to phishing websites and rack up fees on calls to toll numbers, among other tricks. Ginno has briefed the GSM Association on WIBattack, although it's not clear what if anything the industry body is doing to address the issue.
It's not certain just how many people are truly vulnerable. While Ginno warns that "hundreds of millions" of phones with WIB-capable SIM cards might be at risk, ZDNetobtained an SRLabs report suggesting the real number of potential victims might be considerably lower. Out of 800 tested cards, only 10.7 percent had WIB installed, and 3.5 percent of them were vulnerable to a Simjacker-like attack.
Via: ZDNet Source: Ginno Security Lab
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday September 30, @04:21PM (1 child)
This is beyond comprehension. How does such garbage survive the market? How does it even make to market? Is it incompetence or intentional?
How many holes does a cell phone need before it is full? Would they please put a headphone jack in one of them?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday September 30, @04:44PM
No, you may not have your headphone jack back. You must succumb to progress / bluetooth airwaves. If they have to drag you kicking and screaming.
Device that billions of people on the planet have, is compromised, because of crappy coding/telephone execs being more interested in the almighty dollar. Yep, business as usual.
