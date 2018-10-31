from the money-for-nothing? dept.
EPFL Researchers Invent Low-Cost Alternative to Bitcoin:
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is limited by its astronomical electricity consumption and outsized carbon footprint. A nearly zero-energy alternative sounds too good to be true, but as School of Computer and Communication Sciences (IC) Professor Rachid Guerraoui explains, it all comes down to our understanding of what makes transactions secure.
To explain why the system developed in his Distributed Computing Lab (DCL) represents a paradigm shift in how we think about cryptocurrencies -- and about digital trust in general -- Professor Rachid Guerraoui uses a legal metaphor: all players in this new system are "innocent until proven guilty."
This is in contrast to the traditional Bitcoin model first described in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, which relies on solving a difficult problem called "consensus" to guarantee the security of transactions. In this model, everyone in a distributed system must agree on the validity of all transactions to prevent malicious players from cheating -- for example, by spending the same digital tokens twice (double-spending). In order to prove their honesty and achieve consensus, players must execute complex -- and energy-intensive -- computing tasks that are then verified by the other players.
But in their new system, Guerraoui and his colleagues flip the assumption that all players are potential cheaters on its head.
What do you guys think? Will this replace Bitcoin?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 30, @10:43PM (1 child)
... around the same time you can buy unicorn burgers at MacDonalds.
This stupid researcher assumes that people can be trusted. Within 30 minutes of this, currency's launch, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will own all the coins and this dingbat researcher will be sent to Guatanamo Bay.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday September 30, @10:47PM
I've invented an even lower-cost alternative to Bitcoin. I'll post details of the ICO as soon as I can set up a funding web site for it, and y'all can donate^H^H^Hinvest in it.
PS: This is not a scam!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday September 30, @10:45PM
I'll plug it again:
Assign Onward, described over a year ago, tells a story of how blockchain (without proof of work) can be used as a virtual currency:
http://mangocats.com/ao/ [mangocats.com]
The trick is: people who care about the contents of the blockchain need to monitor it. There are myriad ways to do this, one idea is to incentivize "auditors" to find mistakes in the chain for shares of the value of the mistakes they find.
Copying one massive blockchain to all people on the planet, and piling proof of work on top of that - yeah, insanely unsustainable. Plenty of people have put plenty of hot air behind plenty of alternatives.
May the simplest secure solution prevail.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday September 30, @10:52PM
Nobody could be innocent enough to think that there wouldn't be cheating if it were easy in essentially anonymous financial transactions, so that summary has got to be wrong. It's essentially a quote from the first part of the article, but that was wrong, too.
IIUC this system is more like each participant voting about whether any particular transaction is trustworthy. I can see applications for that kind of system, but they aren't financial. So I'm assuming that I'd need to dig deeper if I wanted to see any actual rationale. But the second half of the article sounds as if the system would have certain uses, where the first two paragraphs make it seem totally foolish.
Put not your faith in princes.