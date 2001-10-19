Stories
DIY Thermal Imager Uses DIY Gaussian Blur

Under the right circumstances, Gaussian blurring can make an image seem more clearly defined. [DZL] demonstrates exactly this with a lightweight and compact Gaussian interpolation routine to make the low-resolution thermal sensor data display much better on a small OLED.

[...] used an MLX90640 sensor to create a DIY thermal imager with a small OLED display, but since the sensor is relatively low-resolution at 32×24, displaying the data directly looks awfully blocky. Gaussian interpolation to improve the display looks really good, but it turns out that the full Gaussian interpolation isn’t a trivial calculation write on your own. Since [DZL] wanted to implement it on a microcontroller, the lightweight implementation was born. The project page walks through the details of Gaussian interpolation and how some effective shortcuts were made, so be sure to give it a look.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 01, @03:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 01, @03:55AM (#901116)

    TFL ends with a thermal image of a hand, lots of curvy edges, and the blurred & upsampled image does look better.

    However, if you are looking for studs in a wall (straight lines), my guess is that you do better with the raw data, combined with moving the sensor to locate the edge at native sensor resolution. Didn't notice any mention of a way to turn the blur off it isn't wanted.

    Comments?

