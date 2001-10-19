Transmission to newborns via beanies and socks

"The Klebsiella oxytoca type was clearly identified in the detergent drawer and on the door seal of a washing machine in the basement, which was used to launder the hand-knitted socks and beanies of the babies on the ward," says Prof. Dr. Dr. Martin Exner, Director of the Institute for Hygiene and Public Health at the University Hospital Bonn. The bacteria were passed on to the newborns via the clothing.

After the washing machine was removed, no further colonization of the premature babies was detected. "This clearly demonstrates that we found the Klebsiella source", Schmithausen concludes. "This is a special case." Hospitals normally use special washing machines and laundry processes that wash at high temperatures and with disinfectants, or designated laundries handle the washing externally. On the neonatal ward, however, the case that occurred some time ago involved a standard washing machine. "We decided to investigate this case in order to draw attention to possible problems with resistant bacteria that are now advancing into the domestic environment," says Schmithausen.

Studies have already shown that antibiotic-resistant bacteria can take hold in washing machines. "However, we have proven for the first time that a washing machine can also spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria to humans," said Prof. Exner.

This result also has consequences for the domestic environment. For environmental reasons, the trend in conventional household machines is towards lower temperatures of well below 60°C (140°F). According to the researchers, this is in principle a very positive development because it saves energy and protects the climate.

However, if elderly people requiring nursing care with open wounds or bladder catheters or younger people with suppurating injuries or infections lived in the household, laundry should be washed at higher temperatures, such as 60°C (140°F), to avoid the transmission of dangerous pathogens. This is a growing challenge for hygienists, as the number of people receiving nursing care from family members is constantly increasing.