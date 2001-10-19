from the hickory-dickory-dockery dept.
Docker, the technology, is the poster child for containers. But it appears Docker, the business, is in trouble. In a leaked memo, Docker CEO Rob Bearden praised workers -- despite the "uncertainty [which] brings with it significant challenges" and "persevering in spite of the lack of clarity we've had these past few weeks."
Lack of clarity about what? Sources close to the company say it's simple: Docker needs more money.
Indeed, Bearden opened by saying: "We have been engaging with investors to secure more financing to continue to execute on our strategy. I wanted to share a quick update on where we stand. We are currently in active negotiations with two investors and are working through final terms. We should be able to provide you a more complete update within the next couple of weeks."
Docker has already raised $272.9 million, but the company hasn't been profitable. It's venture-capitalist supporters -- ME Cloud Ventures, Benchmark, Coatue Management, Goldman Sachs, and Greylock Partners -- which have seen it through Series E financing, can't be happy, that after almost six-years, Docker still isn't close to an IPO.
While the previous CEO, Steve Singh, promised in May 2019 that Docker would be cash-flow positive by the end of this fiscal year, that appears not to have been the case. Otherwise, Docker wouldn't need to seek additional capital.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 01, @10:51PM (1 child)
Everyone who use Docker can either buy $1000 of DockerDollars, or let Docker use 10% of each container's computing power to mine more DockerDollars. Who needs IPO when you can ICO.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 01, @10:58PM
Blockchain, blockchain, blockchain. (evil grin)
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Tuesday October 01, @10:57PM (2 children)
Hard to find financial statements for docker... best I could google up in five minutes was a crunchbase page where they've raised a quarter billion, they get about 50 million/yr in revenue, and their funding was based on being a billion dollar unicorn.
So ... depending how you run the numbers as a capital return project its not bad, returning somewhere between 5% and 20% on capital, which isn't bad.
The bad news is the articles seem to imply the revenue is a tiny fraction of total expenses, so they're losing money.
I guess their big hope was to get valued for $5B and IBM or something would buy them. Doesn't look like its gonna happen. Interesting to see what happens when they close down.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 01, @11:00PM
Your pension fund may devalue your holdings (if they were stupid enough to bail out the initial investors).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 01, @11:05PM
Revenue / capital is not how you calculate ROC, it's net income / capital. On that measure, Docker is a dud. But don't worry, they will pivot and become a leading vendor of fintech... yeah, that's the ticket.