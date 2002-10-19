Microsoft announced that Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) will also be made available for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to allow them to stay secure during the Windows 10 migration process.

[...] SMBs will be able to purchase the ESUs on a per-device basis for the next three years, with the price to increase every year, in three consecutive 12-month increments.

For information on Windows 7 ESU pricing, customers are advised by Microsoft to reach out to their "Account Team CE for pricing and ordering information tailored to specific customer scenarios."

The Windows 7 ESUs were previously only available to large businesses and education customers that had Windows 7 Professional or Windows 7 Enterprise volume licensing agreements.

"Extended Security Updates (ESU) includes security updates for critical and important issues as defined by Microsoft Security Response Center(MSRC) for a maximum of three years after January 14, 2020," says Microsoft, following the end of support for Windows 7.

"Starting on December 1, 2019, businesses of any size can purchase ESU through the cloud solution provider (CSP) program," added Spataro. "This means that customers can work with their partners to get the security they need while they make their way to Windows 10."