from the believe-it-or-not dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1337
More and more countries are mounting disinformation campaigns online
[...] That's a long way of saying that I forgive you if you'd like to skip today's news and instead just read nothing but explainers and Twitter threads about impeachment. It's kind of the biggest story in the world right now, and it will all play out in new and exciting and probably terrifying ways across all our big social platforms, and if you want to read some speculation on how I'd point you to this savvy Kevin Roose piece on the subject (further excerpted below).
But say you've finished your impeachment reading for the day and are eager to luxuriate in a good old-fashioned tale of platform-based information warfare. In that case may I please recommend a new report from researchers at Oxford University on the usage of disinformation campaigns by governments around the world. And usage is ... well, I bet you can guess!
Here's Davey Alba and Adam Satariano in the New York Times:
The researchers compiled information from news organizations, civil society groups and governments to create one of the most comprehensive inventories of disinformation practices by governments around the world. They found that the number of countries with political disinformation campaigns more than doubled to 70 in the last two years, with evidence of at least one political party or government entity in each of those countries engaging in social media manipulation.
In addition, Facebook remains the No. 1 social network for disinformation, the report said. Organized propaganda campaigns were found on the platform in 56 countries.
You can read the report yourself here. Personally I found it useful to just read a straightforward guide to the varieties of state-sponsored information attacks — most of which have long been in use, of course, by more garden-variety trolls.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 02, @02:28PM (2 children)
You mean governments are both behind the times and liars? Say it ain't so!
chromas: Y'know, if DND was really as nerdy as people say, it'd have zero-indexed dice
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 02, @02:31PM
Probably not as behind the times as they project themselves to be...
That's their job - if they're not lying, they're not representing the interests of their constituents to the best of their ability.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday October 02, @03:00PM
It ain't so. It's some governments are. Specifically, the high-capacity ones. Most aren't. Those that aren't, didn't get mention in the report or were mentioned under low-capacity.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 02, @02:29PM
Tokyo Rose, Fat Albert broadcasting to Havana, airdropped propaganda leaflets, the yellow press, poor Richard...
Colored commentary is as old as commentary itself - there never is a balanced presentation, nor a presentation that even tells "all sides" of a particular story. We've got a new media, and a megaphone for everyone who can manage to get a message online, whether by typing, or producing "news" videos for distribution in social media. It's a lower bar for global distribution than ever before, wackyness will ensue, but don't expect some fabulous new truth to emerge from the chaos.
Maybe, just maybe, the truth is out there - now that so many people have a chance to publish, but don't expect it to bubble to the top of its own virtue. The messages at the top of the public consciousness will be driven by the same forces that have always driven them, and truth is not among them.
(Score: 1) by Debvgger on Wednesday October 02, @02:33PM (1 child)
"It's kind of the biggest story in the world right now"
No, it's not :-)
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Wednesday October 02, @03:08PM
I'm not even interested myself, and I live in the US.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Wednesday October 02, @02:41PM (2 children)
phase 1 - fabgag("Social Media Platform") is the next big thing, you resist because you know this won't end well
phase 2 - everyone is doing it, you resist because they look foolish
phase 3 - you must do it to exist socially and economically, self marketing on this platform is a requirement of production, you give in even though you are betraying all your values and know you look dumb
phase 5 - dataset complete, elites use it to micro-manage society, get away with crimes, change election results, undermine ideological opponents, gaslightx1000
phase 6 - socket puppets, bots and shills make platform completely unuseable (-YOU ARE PROBABLY HERE)
phase 7 - intelligent people realize what is going on, leave, vast bulk of population is now dependent and can't imagine life without, ideologically approved people and state/corp backed personas continue to promote and use platform, undercover police and spies lives' made easier than ever, bad people are promoted as good for pennies while good people are blacklisted for the tiniest slight
phase 8 - so few people who don't submit to tracking remaining, plenty of resources on hand to perform their tracking through more expensive means, as it is more valuable anyway (- I AM HERE)
phase 9 - congratulations, you have eliminated all underground movements globally (-THIS IS HONG KONG RIGHT NOW IF THEY LOSE WE ARE ALL NEXT)
phase 10 - total domination by capitalist elites, fanatical cults and nationalist spies, life sucks for everyone
phase 11 - total domination by a single fanatical cult, life sucks for everyone
phase 12 - no one knows who or what the cult which rules society even is, they could be robots, aliens, fictional characters, clones, and/or time travellers; life sucks for everyone and there are no clear paths forward as no one can agree on what we are even fighting
thesesystemsarefailing.net
decultification.org
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 02, @03:00PM (1 child)
Dystopia is not inevitable, though we are headed that direction at the present time. It would be interesting to see what we evolve into in a million years. Too bad we can't observe from the "after life". Or can we?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Wednesday October 02, @03:09PM
Do you have some simple physics of the afterlife to propose, like a misinterpretation of the no-hiding theorem?