Websites may not present visitors with a pre-checked box that signals consent to the storage of HTTP cookies on their devices, according to a ruling [PDF] handed down on Tuesday by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).
The decision follows from the German Federation of Consumer Organizations' challenge of German company Planet49's use of a pre-ticked checkbox to obtain permission to place cookies on the devices of players of its online lottery game.
[...]In March, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar, who advises the court, said Planet49 failed to obtain valid consent when it presented online lottery players with a pre-selected checkbox.
"[R]equiring a user to positively untick a box and therefore become active if he does not consent to the installation of cookies does not satisfy the criterion of active consent," Szpunar said in his opinion.
"In such a situation, it is virtually impossible to determine objectively whether or not a user has given his consent on the basis of a freely given and informed decision. By contrast, requiring a user to tick a box makes such an assertion far more probable."
[...]The court also makes clear that websites must disclose how long cookies will persist and whether or not third parties will be able [to access] those cookies. This will require existing websites serving European visitors to make code changes to display those cookie parameters.
The cookie consent crackdown comes as third-party cookies are increasingly being blocked by default. Between Apple's Intelligent Tracking Protection in Safari's WebKit engine and Mozilla's Enhanced Tracking Protection in Firefox, regulations like GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act, and ad blockers, internet users may actually secure a bit of privacy amid the global surveillance panopticon – unless Google manages to undermine hard-won protections through its suite of Privacy Sandbox proposals.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 03, @12:38AM
I'm not a fan of the EU or it's courts, but I'm 250% with them on the GDPR and people's privacy. Screw all of the corporates who view us as chattel to be farmed for profit.
I'm concerned that if we dont' impeach this president, he will get reelected!! - Al Green
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday October 03, @12:43AM
So tired of websites that won't allow me to view their content unless I let them set cookies, or show ads.
Dear whomever:
Your business model is broken, and you don't get to track me. Not my problem. I can continue my life just fine without your probable clickbait headline. Not so sure about you.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.