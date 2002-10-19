from the put-your...put-your-linux-in-it dept.
Microsoft Surface Duo Is a Foldable Device That Runs Android Apps and Can Make Calls
Although Microsoft has tried its hands with smartphones, it didn't quite work out. However, the Redmond giant is no quitter and is planning to return to the industry with a bang. The company today demoed the Microsoft Surface Duo, something which it calls a communications device instead of a foldable phone.
Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X, the Microsoft Surface Duo has two separate 5.6-inch displays. When unfolded, you get an 8.3-inch tablet, with a visible hinge in the middle. However, given that the first generation of bendable devices do not seem to be doing well, both aesthetically and functionally, this seems like a better approach.
[...] Quite like the bigger Surface Neo, the Microsoft Surface Duo is not a finished product. Thus, don't be disappointed to know that there are no cameras on the back, as the company will likely add some sensors on the final version, which we should expect next year. Microsoft has partnered with Google so that Android apps will work on the Surface Duo seamlessly. We do not know yet if the device will run Android or Windows 10X operating system, which is a new platform optimized for dual-screen devices.
See also: Microsoft introduces Windows 10X for dual-screen devices
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 02, @11:05PM (1 child)
nigel tufnel edition
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 02, @11:10PM
I prefer Windows 10 NSA edition.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 02, @11:09PM (2 children)
Microsoft is hoping Googleapps will make their phone a success while they build their own app library, then kick google out.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 02, @11:12PM
I'll bet $1 someone finds a way to wipe windows from it and install Linux.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 02, @11:19PM
They already have a built-up "app library". It's all of the x86 Windows executable files.
Something like Windows RT was doomed to fail. If they can support Windows applications and Android on one device, this could be a lot more successful. If only Android, that might be good enough. Mobile devices have enough power these days to give a decent desktop experience when docked or connected to an external monitor.
Intel Hints at Patent Fight With Microsoft and Qualcomm Over x86 Emulation [soylentnews.org]
Intel Reportedly "Petitioned Microsoft Heavily" to Use x86 Instead of ARM Chips in Surface Go [soylentnews.org]
Now the question is: will they finally emulate x86 on ARM?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]