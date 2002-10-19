Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Men Hack Electronic Billboard, Play Porn on It

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 03, @03:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the please-cover-eyes-while-driving-on-I75 dept.
Security

DannyB writes:

From ArsTechnica: Men hack electronic billboard, play porn on it

Police are trying to find two men who broke into the control room of an electronic billboard in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills. The men caused a pornographic video to play on both sides of the billboard, which is located next to Interstate 75, around 11pm on Saturday evening. Videos of the billboard quickly began to circulate on social media (link is mildly NSFW).

"Two suspects entered a small building, which houses a computer that runs the content for the digital billboard, located underneath the sign," Auburn Hills police reported in a Facebook page. Police shared surveillance footage showing the two men with their faces obscured by glasses and by hoodies pulled tight around their heads.

[...] [The] video could be seen along I-75 for 15 to 20 minutes, police say.

Calm down, already! Don't get so excited. It's just a video file. Get hold of yourself!

Original Submission


«  New Microsoft Surface Products Feature Custom AMD Ryzen and Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors
Men Hack Electronic Billboard, Play Porn on It | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday October 03, @04:01AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 03, @04:01AM (#902155) Journal

    For Teslas and self-driving cars!!! This is the future my fellow Soylentils! (That ain't no center console, it's a tissue box holder!) :)

(1)