from the I'm-sure-insurance-companies-would-be-pleased dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1337
Are fitness trackers the future of healthcare?
Imagine your fitness tracker vibrates on your wrist – but it’s not because you’ve reached your 10,000 steps goal for the day or because you’ve received an email. Instead, your tracker is warning you that your blood pressure is high, your doctor has seen the stats in real-time and they want you to de-stress. Or maybe an analysis of your sweat is showing you’re a little too dehydrated. Or maybe the air around you is full of allergens and could set off your asthma.
The sensors within our fitness trackers have improved greatly in recent years. We now have more accurate heart rate monitors, accelerometers to detect the smallest changes in movement and positioning, and even ECG sensors in devices like the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Amazfit Verge 2 to flag up issues with our hearts.
But many experts believe this is just the beginning and soon our fitness trackers will be packed with an even wider range of sensors to collect data that could, potentially, save our lives, diagnose illnesses and keep our doctors constantly updated.
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Thursday October 03, @05:32AM
As if! More realistically: your insurance company's AI has seen the stats and has raised your premiums.
Potentially; true; but the reality is that the information will be used against those who wear the sensors. Also, there is very unlikely to be a real flesh-and-blood doctor in the loop. The information will all disappear into an unfathomable black box; never to be seen again (until the data is exfiltrated in yet-another cyber-attack).
Yes, humanity has great potential to help each other with the judicious use of technology but the sad reality is that is will be used primarily to control the populace and to squeeze an extra dime to send back to old Uncle Scrooge. The future is not looking rosy.