from the gotta-watch-the-watchers dept.
U.S. to Collect DNA of All Undocumented Migrants:
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is developing a plan to take DNA samples from each of the undocumented immigrants and store it in a national database for criminal DNA profiles, they said.
Speaking to journalists on grounds of anonymity, DHS officials said the new policy would give immigration and border control agents a broader picture of the migrant and detainee situation.
And stored on the FBI's CODIS DNA database, it could also be used by others in law enforcement and beyond.
[...] Officials said they were in fact required to take the DNA samples by rules about the handling of arrested and convicted people that were issued by the Justice Department in 2006 and 2010, but which had not been implemented.
They said the program for collecting DNA was still being developed, and they did not have a date set for implementation.
Collecting and storing the DNA of people simply detained and not tried or convicted of a crime has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates.
"Forced DNA collection raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns and lacks justification, especially when DHS is already using less intrusive identification methods like fingerprinting," Vera Eidelman, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.
"This kind of mass collection also alters the purpose of DNA collection from one of criminal investigation to population surveillance, which is contrary to our basic notions of freedom and autonomy," Eidelman said.
If it becomes okay to do this to "them", how long will it take before they want to do it to "us"?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @12:03PM
I work in a factory and we have been having trouble keeping people. So, I decided to volunteer because I had felt the employees were not given the proper training and this is why they were quitting. Well, since we go through so many we eventually get to the bottom of the well and the Temp agency sends us (you guest it!) Niggers!
Day One: I walk into the lunchroom and there are 2 humans and one very large silver back. I keep saying to myself "please don't give me the nigger. But as my luck would have it I get the nigger. This is Lamont. I said "Excuse me?" I had to have my boss repeat the question. Then I excused myself to go to the bathroom were I laughed hysterically. Lamont like in Lamont Sanford. The big dummy. I have never met a nigger with that name. So I train the ape to try and pick up the product and put it in the box. It reminded me of this scene from "Battle of the Apes" were they are trying to teach an ape how to pour a glass of water. The instructor pours it and put and empty glass on the table and says "do!" The ape looks at him confused. This was the laziest nigger I had ever seen. I weighed at least 400 pounds. And it smelled bad. One of the material handlers asked me if I wanted some nose plugs.
Day Two: No sign of the ape. It may have quit. No I couldn't be that lucky. Apparently it had to to go back to the agency. I would find out later that it attended a party at the agency. They had some sort of special day. I pictured it eating a piece of cake with some sort of come shaped birthday hat on. So it comes in at 2:30pm. We leave at 3:30pm why come in at all?! Here is the best part. The nigger comes in with it shirt not only on backwards but inside out! it's purple with a black tag in front. Don't forget it just came from the party at the agency dressed like this!.
I suffer for the rest of the week wit this ape. It was going on second shift on Friday I let it work on it's own. Only to find out that it left nothing as far as supplies for the next shift. It was going on second shift and they would have to deal with it.
Monday comes and no sign of the silverback? I asked HR what happened? No social security card. How do you not have a SOCIAL SECURITY CARD??????!!!!!! After that experience I no longer train anyone or anything. My recruiter was right. Don't volunteer for anything.