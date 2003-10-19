from the not-why-it's-called-the-Black-Sea dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
In the 14th century, the Black Death wiped out as much as 60% of the population of Europe, spreading rapidly from the shores of the Black Sea to central Europe. Although historical records first document its appearance in 1346 C.E. in the lower Volga region of Russia, researchers didn’t know whether the highly virulent strain of Yersinia pestis bacterium that caused the deadly pandemic came from a single source or was introduced to Europe more than once by travelers carrying diverse strains of plague from different parts of the ancient world.
Now, by analyzing 34 ancient genomes of Y. pestis from the teeth of people buried at 10 sites across Europe from the 14th to 17th centuries (including a mass grave in Toulouse, France—above), researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, have found the earliest known evidence of this pandemic comes from Laishevo, in Russia’s Volga region. There, researchers found a strain of Y. pestis that was ancestral to all other genomes they studied, differing by only one mutation from those that caused the Black Death in Europe, they report today in Nature Communications.
That doesn’t mean the Volga region was ground zero for the Black Death—it could have come from elsewhere in western Asia, where scientists have yet to sample ancient DNA of Y. pestis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @07:32PM (1 child)
Call Pelosi; we have another thing for the Trump impeachment list.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 03, @08:10PM
The dream outcome is that we get both trump and biden in jail. Hillary too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 03, @07:56PM
Genoese sailed out to Crimea to buy slaves from Turks there, bouncing around Mediterranean to sell the slaves, and came back home and spread the disease through west and northern europe.
Now you know why they call that genoese sauce pesto - Genoese knows pests.