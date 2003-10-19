Researchers from Japan's National Defense Medical College report they have developed an artificial blood substitute that shows comparable efficacy to normal blood in saving exsanguinated rabbits.

When the artificial blood was tested on 10 rabbits suffering from serious blood loss, six of them survived, a ratio comparable to that among rabbits treated with real blood, according to the team. No negative side effects, such as blood clotting, were reported, the researchers said.

The blood substitute was developed by combining "previously developed substitutes for red blood cells (RBCs) and platelets (PLTs) for transfusion", it can also be stored for over a year un-refrigerated (whole blood can only be stored for about 20 days, and platelets only 4 days.) The artificial blood does not suffer from blood-type rejection issues allowing earlier interventions and

injured patients can be treated before they arrive at hospitals, resulting in a higher survival rate, the team said.

Imagine a future in which seeing "The Red Cross" pop up on their phones doesn't make people instinctively attempt to cover and protect their inner arms.

Journal Reference

U.S. journal Transfusion (https://doi.org/10.1111/trf.15427)(paywalled).