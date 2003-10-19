You are bidding on Eagle Prime, one of the world’s only fully-operational piloted battle mechs. This robot was built by MegaBots, Inc. This robot was originally constructed as the United States’ entrant to the well known USA vs Japan Giant Robot Duel. About $2.5M went into this robot, and since then, it has become a worldwide icon, globally recognized by millions.

Eagle Prime is likely the world's most combat-capable battle mech. This 15-ton robot is powered by a 430 horsepower LS3 V8 Engine commonly found in the chevrolet corvette. It’s piloted by two people, and stands 11.5 ft tall when it’s squatting down, and about 16 ft tall when it’s standing up. Note, it’s often cited as a 12-ton robot online, but those were estimations. After measuring, we now know it weighs 15-tons.

Eagle prime is actuated by common off the shelf hydraulic actuators and valves. Mostly from Parker Hannifin. If you’ve worked on cars and heavy equipment before, you’ll be a natural at servicing this beast.

Its software runs on an open-source java codebase written by IHMC -- A non-profit robotics lab located in Pensacola, Florida. Realistically, if you have some programming and robotics chops, you’ll be okay to make minor tweaks, but you’ll likely have to pay them a little bit to consult you through the process of making bigger changes.

