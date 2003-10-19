from the smile-for-the-camera dept.
Google contractors reportedly targeted homeless people for Pixel 4 facial recognition
In July, Google admitted it has employees pounding the pavement in a variety of US cities, looking for people willing to sell their facial data for a $5 gift certificate to help improve the Pixel 4's face unlock system. But the New York Daily News reports that a Google contractor may be using some questionable methods to get those facial scans, including targeting groups of homeless people and tricking college students who didn't know they were being recorded.
According to several sources who allegedly worked on the project, a contracting agency named Randstad sent teams to Atlanta explicitly to target homeless people and those with dark skin, often without saying they were working for Google, and without letting on that they were actually recording people's faces.
Google wasn't necessarily aware that Randstad was going after homeless people, but a Google manager reportedly did instruct the group to target people with darker skin, one source told the Daily News.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 04, @01:39AM (1 child)
Rule number one: Always assume you are being recorded by any stranger that comes up to talk to you.
Now, what's the problem about asking for "darker skin"? Last I heard, the system needs more work with darker skin. It seems logical that they need more samples.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 04, @01:51AM
It's blaxploitation.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 04, @01:57AM
Well you can't live on $5 but we have a crisis in homelessness. It would be genius if someone could come up with something that needs 100,000 people.