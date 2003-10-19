Customer service software company Zendesk has published a blog post today and is sending users notifications regarding a security incident that might have impacted roughly 10,000 Zendesk Support and Chat accounts activated prior to November 1, 2016.

Zendesk's customer support platform is currently used by over 145,000 organizations worldwide according to the company's website, with customers such as Uber, Shopify, Airbnb, and Slack.

"We recently were alerted by a third party regarding a security matter that may have affected the Zendesk Support and Chat products and customer accounts of those products activated prior to November of 2016," says Zendesk.

"While our investigation is still ongoing, on September 24, 2019, we determined that information belonging to a small percentage of customers was accessed prior to November of 2016."

Even though Zendesk found no evidence that all accounts registered before November 1, 2016, were affected, the company says that it has decided to alert all of them nonetheless.