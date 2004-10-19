Stories
Graphene Turns 15

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 04, @11:37PM
from the hopefully-it-doesn't-start-smoking-in-3-years dept.
Hardware Science

ikanreed writes:

Fifteen years ago this month, Professor Sir Andre Geim and Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov performed the first successful attempts at creating a synthetic monolayer of carbon atoms, a feat that would earn them a nobel prize 6 years later.

The European Union graphene flagship project has put out a release celebrating progress in the field. Which includes a list of products already on the market using graphene

It also makes some bold claims about the future of the tech

A host of applications for graphene are expected to hit the market 10 to 15 years from now. These are related to (opto)electronics, where graphene can deliver performances orders of magnitude higher than current technologies. The developments in this area could trigger the next-generation of (opto)electronic devices, bringing the 'more-than-Moore' devices to reality.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 04, @11:38PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 04, @11:38PM (#902863)

    Wake me up when they find something to do with it.

    /s

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 04, @11:43PM (2 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday October 04, @11:43PM (#902867) Journal

    MediaDevil’s CB-01 earphones, compatible with any 3.5 mm connector jack port, are manufactured with a graphene coating called Nanene® Graphene-Enhanced Audio. Nanene enables the production of an earphone diaphragm that is thinner and more flexible than one from traditional materials, enhancing both the high-end (treble) and the low-end (bass) of the audio frequency wave.

    Should I put this in my ear? Will I get nanotube cancer?

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 04, @11:54PM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday October 04, @11:54PM (#902870)

    Because Lance wannabes didn't have enough expensive shit to put on their bike and boast about at the cycle club.

(1)