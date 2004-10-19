from the hopefully-it-doesn't-start-smoking-in-3-years dept.
Fifteen years ago this month, Professor Sir Andre Geim and Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov performed the first successful attempts at creating a synthetic monolayer of carbon atoms, a feat that would earn them a nobel prize 6 years later.
The European Union graphene flagship project has put out a release celebrating progress in the field. Which includes a list of products already on the market using graphene
It also makes some bold claims about the future of the tech
A host of applications for graphene are expected to hit the market 10 to 15 years from now. These are related to (opto)electronics, where graphene can deliver performances orders of magnitude higher than current technologies. The developments in this area could trigger the next-generation of (opto)electronic devices, bringing the 'more-than-Moore' devices to reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 04, @11:38PM (2 children)
Wake me up when they find something to do with it.
/s
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 04, @11:42PM (1 child)
Buggy whips, you fool! Graphene buggy whips make a wonderfully loud popping sound, which makes the horses go faster! Life at the speed of horse apples has just got faster.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 04, @11:47PM
Graphene has been used in tennis racquets. I wouldn't be surprised if it found its way [sciencedirect.com] into a bullwhip [bullwhip.org].
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 04, @11:43PM (2 children)
Should I put this in my ear? Will I get nanotube cancer?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 04, @11:51PM
Use them with an Apple cellphone to be safe: they don't have a 3.5mm jack. No jack, no nanotube cancer.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday October 05, @12:12AM
Only if you have nanoauditory canal.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 04, @11:54PM (1 child)
Because Lance wannabes didn't have enough expensive shit to put on their bike and boast about at the cycle club.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 04, @11:56PM
When you can't get away with blood doping, you have to resort to rubber doping.
