A series of operational security (OpSec) failures on the part of attackers enabled researchers to discover the Geost botnet.

In mid-2018, Virus Bulletin researchers Sebastian Garcia, María José Erquiaga and Anna Shirokova discovered Geost, one of the largest Android banking botnets known today, while analyzing another malware family called HtBot. The researchers found that HtBot converted victims into unwilling proxies that received traffic from the malware’s network and then sent it to the web. While analyzing that traffic, they observed someone logging into the command-and-control (C&C) panel of what was then a previously undocumented botnet.

[...] Garcia, Erquiaga and Shirokova learned all of this and more because several OpSec failures made it possible for the researchers to access a chat log of an underground team hired by Geost’s controllers. This log provided insight into the creation of Geost, the development of new features and the use of victims’ stolen data. In so doing, the log also revealed just how spectacularly the Geost botmasters had failed to secure their creation.

As the researchers explained in a blog post: