A cable bill survey of 2,057 U.S. adults in 2018 by Consumer Reports found that a staggering 85 percent have encountered surprise or hidden fees—especially non-government imposed fees and those different from fees outlined by the company for the service—in recent years. In examining consumer-submitted bills, Consumer Reports found that these hidden costs tack on 24 percent of the service's base price to consumers' monthly bills.

In examining almost 800 bills for cable services, Consumer Reports found that those fees can be for anything from set-top box rentals to broadcast and regional sports fees. Consumer Reports said that based on its nationally representative survey results, it estimates cable companies may be pulling in roughly $28 billion annually from these charges. These charges result in about $450 per consumer annually in additional costs on average, the report said.