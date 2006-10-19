A space weather and Earth observation satellite that has been offline for more than three months could be restored to normal operations with new software, but that fix is not expected to be completed until early next year.

In a Sept. 30 statement, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that it has been working with NASA and an unnamed company on a "software fix" to restore the Deep Space Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, which went into a "safehold" June 27.

Those efforts, the agency said, are making progress, but it doesn't expect DSCOVR to resume operations soon. "Engineers report that intermediate test results of the software fix have been positive and they expect it to be incorporated during the first quarter of calendar year 2020," NOAA said in its statement.