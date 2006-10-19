Single malt Scotch whisky exported to the United States is to face a tariff of 25% from 18 October.

The new duty is part of a raft of measures being imposed by the US in retaliation against EU subsidies given to aircraft maker Airbus.

Scotch exports to the US last year were worth $1.3bn (£1bn), with single malts accounting for a large share of that.

The US was given the go-ahead to impose tariffs on $7.5bn (£6.1bn) of goods it imports from the EU following a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on Wednesday.

It is the latest chapter in a 15-year battle between the US and the EU over illegal subsidies for planemakers Airbus and rival Boeing.

The ruling by the WTO will mean tariffs on EU goods ranging from aircraft to agricultural products.

Brussels has threatened to retaliate similarly against US goods.

[...] The US had sought to impose tariffs on about $11bn in goods. Though the WTO cut that figure to $7.5bn, Wednesday's decision still marks the largest penalty of its kind in the organisation's history.

The WTO's dispute settlement body must formally adopt the ruling but is not expected to overturn the decision.