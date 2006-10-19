from the just-don't-get-it dept.
The broken record: Why Barr's call against end-to-end encryption is nuts
US Attorney General William Barr is leading a charge to press Facebook and other Internet services to terminate end-to-end encryption efforts—this time in the name of fighting child pornography. Barr, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, and United Kingdom Secretary of State Priti Patel yesterday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hold off on plans to implement end-to-end encryption across all Facebook Messenger services "without including a means for lawful access to the content of communications to protect our citizens."
The open letter comes months after Barr said in a speech that "warrant-proof" cryptography is "extinguishing the ability of law enforcement to obtain evidence essential to detecting and investigating crimes" and allowing "criminals to operate with impunity, hiding their activities under an impenetrable cloak of secrecy." The new message echoes a joint communiqué issued by the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand (the "Five Eyes") from July, which stated:
...it is imperative that all sectors of the digital industry including Internet Service Providers, device manufacturers and others to continue to consider the impacts to the safety of children, including those who are at risk of exploitation, when developing their systems and services. In particular, encryption must not be allowed to conceal or facilitate the exploitation of children.
Facebook encryption threatens public safety, say ministers
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and counterparts in the US and Australia have sent an open letter to Facebook calling on it to rethink its plans to encrypt all messages on its platforms. The policy threatens "lives and the safety of our children", they said. They said it could hamper international efforts to grant law enforcers faster access to private messages on social media, as agreed between the UK and US.
Facebook said "people have the right to have a private conversation online." The head of Facebook-owned WhatsApp Will Cathcart had previously posted on Hacker News: "End-to-end encryption protects that right for over a billion people every day."
Also at NYT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @01:17AM
Only because the more qualified Elon isn't eligible due to being an immigrant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @01:22AM
Barr: 'As a paedophile myself, my inability to think of your children thanks to pervasive government surveillance means that my tiny paedo pud doesn't get hard enough for me to beat off. But with end-to-end-encryption defeated, I can thoroughly think of your children every time I tune into their unencrypted livestream, allowing myself and my paedo buddys, who are thankfully anonymous, due to that fire on Epstein's Island a few years back, to watch your children with complete impunity, and should the urge strike us, to conveniently appropriate them for ourselves as a result of our government thinking about your children so intimately.'
This post is CC0'd, please use it with impunity, and if you can DeepVoice Barr saying this utilizing the large corpus of vocal tracks available, please do. We need to use our DeepFakes to their full capabilities before they are taken away by the law.