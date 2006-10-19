from the sooooo-close,-but-not-quite-there-yet dept.
Single reaction mixture can produce all four RNA bases
There's a strong consensus that life on Earth got its start through RNA[*], a close chemical sibling of DNA[**]. Over the last few decades, researchers have described how individual RNA bases can spontaneously polymerize, forming longer chains that could ultimately catalyze key chemical reactions, including building even longer RNA molecules. As a result, it's clear that RNA can perform two functions: carrying heritable genetic information just as DNA does and carrying out the instructions encoded by that information.
There's far less agreement, however, on how those RNA bases themselves first form. These bases have a combination of one of two types of flat, ringed structures linked to a small, ring-shaped sugar. Over time, researchers have found sets of chemical reactions that could start with simple chemicals likely to be found on the early Earth and end up with one of the three more complex chemicals needed to form RNA. But the conditions needed for these reactions weren't compatible, raising questions about how an RNA molecule could ever form from these reactions.
Now, a group of chemists has figured out a way to form the portions of RNA that give it its identity starting from a simple set of chemicals. The work relies on materials that can easily be provided by a volcanic environment. And driving the reactions forward requires little more than a few wet/dry cycles.
[...] In the end, the authors tested a series of separate reactions that produced each of the four bases from an identical set of starting materials but requiring different intermediates for each reaction (things like iron, a specific mineral, and so on). Then, satisfied that it worked, the researchers put all the intermediates in a single pot and were able to show that the final mixture contained all four bases. That's the first time this has ever been demonstrated.
That said, it's not a complete solution, as the final reaction involves a sugar that has to be provided separately. While there are known ways of making sugars from equally simple starting materials, those methods require conditions that aren't compatible with these reactions. So we still can't make an entire RNA molecule starting with simple conditions.
The conditions also aren't entirely simple, as there are a number of reaction intermediates that must be supplied. In addition to the iron, zinc, and a mineral called lüneburgite, there are things like urea and a source of sulfur-hydrogen bonds. While it's plausible that all of these things were available on the early Earth, there will undoubtedly be some discussion about whether they were present in the same place and under the requisite conditions. And there's the issue of the fact that the sugar needs to be provided separately.
All of which is another way of saying that this doesn't completely solve the question of how life could arise from simple precursors. But that doesn't take away from the authors' accomplishment: "We show that the key building blocks of life can be created without the need for sophisticated isolation and purification procedures of reaction intermediates that are common in traditional organic chemistry."
Science, 2019. DOI: 10.1126/science.aax2747.
[*] RNA: Ribonucleic acid (RNA):
Ribonucleic acid (RNA) is a polymeric molecule essential in various biological roles in coding, decoding, regulation and expression of genes. RNA and DNA are nucleic acids, and, along with lipids, proteins and carbohydrates, constitute the four major macromolecules essential for all known forms of life. Like DNA, RNA is assembled as a chain of nucleotides, but unlike DNA it is more often found in nature as a single-strand folded onto itself, rather than a paired double-strand. Cellular organisms use messenger RNA (mRNA) to convey genetic information (using the nitrogenous bases of guanine, uracil, adenine, and cytosine, denoted by the letters G, U, A, and C) that directs synthesis of specific proteins. Many viruses encode their genetic information using an RNA genome.
Some RNA molecules play an active role within cells by catalyzing biological reactions, controlling gene expression, or sensing and communicating responses to cellular signals. One of these active processes is protein synthesis, a universal function in which RNA molecules direct the synthesis of proteins on ribosomes. This process uses transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules to deliver amino acids to the ribosome, where ribosomal RNA (rRNA) then links amino acids together to form coded proteins.
[**] DNA: Deoxyribonucleic acid:
Deoxyribonucleic acid (/diːˈɒksɪˌraɪboʊnjuːˌkliːɪk, -ˌkleɪ-/ DNA) is a molecule composed of two chains that coil around each other to form a double helix carrying genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses. DNA and ribonucleic acid (RNA) are nucleic acids; alongside proteins, lipids and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides), nucleic acids are one of the four major types of macromolecules that are essential for all known forms of life.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 07, @03:31PM
Is called a cell.
It's not like there's something different in there. It's a bunch of chemicals all in one place, reaction to each other and what's around.
What's interesting about this story is how few ingredients they need and that it's similar to early earth conditions.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday October 07, @03:47PM
> the researchers put all the intermediates in a single pot and were able to show that the final mixture contained all four bases
what else they did expect? God descending from heaven and telling them not to do that as He owns the patent?