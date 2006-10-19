Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Moon Cotton Grew Better than Initially Thought

posted by martyb on Monday October 07, @04:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the two-leafs-to-the-solar-wind dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

China's Lander Successfully Grew Some Cotton Plants on the Moon. Fruit Flies and Potatoes Didn't Fare So Well"

When China's Chang'e-4 spacecraft landed on the lunar far side on January 3rd 2019, it made history. It was the first spacecraft to visit that part of the Moon, and among its payload was a 2.6 kg (5.7 lb) mini-biosphere called the Lunar Micro Ecosystem (LME).

The sealed, cylindrical biosphere is only 18 cm (7.1 in) long and 16 cm (6.3 in) in diameter. The LME carried six lifeforms, kept in mostly Earth-like conditions except for micro-gravity and lunar radiation.

The LME carried:

  • cotton seeds
  • potato seeds
  • rape seeds
  • yeast
  • fruit fly eggs
  • Arabidopsis thaliana, a common, hardy weed

All of these were unsuccessful, except the cotton.

The LME was not heated and depended on direct sunlight to keep it warm enough for the organisms onboard to survive and grow.

In the 14 days before nightfall, and the inevitable -190C (-310F) Lunar nighttime temperatures ended the experiment the cotton was known to have sprouted, but it was thought

that there was only one leaf, but now data indicates there were two.

[...] a 3D reconstruction based on data analysis and image processing[...] clearly shows two leaves.

China is already planning a sample return mission in the mid 2020's Chang'e-5 (or its backup Chang'e-6) and the team responsible for the LME hopes to send more lifeforms on this one as well, including potentially more complex ones.

Original Submission


«  Single Reaction Mixture Can Produce all Four RNA Bases
Moon Cotton Grew Better than Initially Thought | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday October 07, @05:03PM (3 children)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Monday October 07, @05:03PM (#903760)

    We won't be naked when we starve to death on the moon.

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday October 07, @05:12PM (1 child)

      by Freeman (732) on Monday October 07, @05:12PM (#903767) Journal

      Cotton seed has a similar structure to other oilseeds such as sunflower seed, having an oil-bearing kernel surrounded by a hard outer hull; in processing, the oil is extracted from the kernel. Cottonseed oil is used for salad oil, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and similar products because of its flavor stability.[2]

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cottonseed_oil [wikipedia.org]

      Sure, you likely can't subsist on vegetable oil, but it's something. Also, quite likely to not be feasible due to a lack of proper growing facilities on the Moon. Cottonseed oil is a thing, because it's easy to grow, edible, and we have plenty of space to grow it. Then again, you'd want to make 100% use of anything you have on the Moon. It stands to reason you might also produce a little bit of cottonseed oil, if you're growing cotton for other things.

      --
      "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @05:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @05:28PM (#903774)

      Should have tried Kudzu.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday October 07, @05:19PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Monday October 07, @05:19PM (#903770) Journal

    Land the next one on the north or south pole where there is constant sunshine. Maybe put some kind of motorized shade to simulate a 24 hour day/night cycle

    --
    That is not my dog.
(1)