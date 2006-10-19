Stories
Linode to Perform Maintenance; Several SoylentNews Servers Selected for Servicing

posted by martyb on Monday October 07, @12:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-much-for-uptimes dept.
News

martyb writes:

We have just learned that Linode, the provider of SoylentNews' server infrastructure, is planning a number of reboots.

Recently, we identified a commit to the upstream Linux kernel[1] as the cause of an increase in emergency maintenance on our platform. After implementing, testing, deploying, and gaining confidence in a fix, we are now ready to roll this update out to the remainder of our fleet. We're confident this will resolve the bug and ultimately lessen the amount of unplanned maintenance for your Linodes as a result of this specific issue.

To complete this, we will be performing maintenance on a subset of Linode's host machines. This maintenance will update the underlying infrastructure that Linodes reside on and will not affect the data stored within them.

If you are on an affected host, your maintenance window will be communicated to you via a Support ticket within the next few days. You can prepare your Linode for this maintenance by following our Reboot Survival Guide[2].

During the actual maintenance window, your Linode will be cleanly shut down and will be unavailable while we perform the updates. A two-hour window is allocated, however the actual downtime should be much less. After the maintenance has concluded, each Linode will be returned to its last state (running or powered off).

This status page will be updated once maintenance is complete.

[1] https://lkml.org/lkml/2019/1/8/905
[2] https://linode.com/docs/uptime/reboot-survival-guide/

The first server reboot is currently scheduled for Friday, 2019-10-18 at 05:00:00 UTC.

Read on after the fold for more details on the scheduled maintenance dates and times.

Note: All dates and times are in UTC:

Affected systems:

lithiumNo Maintenance RequiredLinode 4GB 
magnesiumNo Maintenance RequiredLinode 2GB(pending upgrade)
sodium2019-10-18 05:00 AMLinode 2GB 
fluorine2019-10-19 02:00 AMLinode 8GB(pending upgrade)
helium2019-10-22 03:00 AMLinode 8GB 
hydrogenNo Maintenance RequiredLinode 8GB 
neonNo Maintenance RequiredLinode 8GB 
beryllium2019-10-21 09:00 AMLinode 4GB(pending upgrade)
boron2019-10-22 05:00 AMLinode 4GB(pending upgrade)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @12:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 07, @12:07PM (#903667)

    Oh, come on. Linode schedules maintenance more often that I do the festive seasons house cleaning.

