Today we allocated the last of our contiguous /22 IPv4 address blocks. We still have approximately one million addresses available, in the form of /23s and /24s, and we will continue making /22-equivalent allocations made up of these smaller blocks. Once we can no longer allocate the equivalent of a /22, we will announce that we have reached run-out. We expect this to occur in November 2019.

Following our last update in August, we received a very high number of new LIR[*] applications. We have now reached a point where the number of LIRs waiting to be activated is larger than the number of /22-equivalents remaining. This means that some of these LIRs will only be eligible to request a /24 via the waiting list by the time they are activated. We alerted these applicants to this possibility during the application process.

Due to the number of new LIR applications still to be processed, we estimate that it could be around eight weeks before we get to an application that is submitted today. To ensure fairness, we are processing all LIR applications (and IPv4 requests) in the order they were received.

It is important to note that the delay is only with LIR applications - not IPv4 requests. Existing members can still request their final /22 allocations, provided we still have addresses available.