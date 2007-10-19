Thanks to the wonders of neural networks and machine learning algorithms, it's now possible to do things that were once thought to be inordinately difficult to achieve with computers. It's a combination of the right techniques and piles of computing power that make such feats doable, and [Robert Bond's] ant zapping project is a great example.

The project is based around an NVIDIA Jetson TK1, a system that brings the processing power of a modern GPU to an embedded platform. It's fitted with a USB camera, that is used to scan its field of view for ants. Once detected, thanks to a little OpenCV magic, the coordinates of the insect are passed to the laser system. Twin stepper motors are used to spin mirrors that direct the light from a 5 mW red laser, which is shined on the target. If you're thinking of working on something like this we highly recommend using galvos to direct the laser.