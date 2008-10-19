In a memo sent in 1969, the BBC head of comedy seems to have lost his sense of humour. "Please will you have a word with the writers?" said Michael Mills. "I haven't reacted to the funny titles that have appeared on the scripts so far. I hoped that they would cease of their own accord."

The titles that irritated him included "Bunn Wackett Buzzard Stubble and Boot", apparently a spoof legal firm, which came to be shortened to Bunwackett. The show, meanwhile, had the working title The Circus. Now, though, Mills had had enough: "The time has come when we must stop having peculiar titles and settle on one overall title ... Please would you have words with them and try to produce something palatable?"

Following this intervention, a title was finally agreed upon: Monty Python's Flying Circus. And on 19 September 1969, BBC North sent an invitation to journalists to go on location for the filming of the show at the Cow and Calf pub on Ilkley Moor. They were promised "crazy antics" and "the first opportunity to see this new-style brand of late-night nutty comedy in action, and all its writer-stars: John Cleese, Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Michael Palin." (As would often be the case, the animator Terry Gilliam was omitted, though he played many on-screen roles, and his brutal cartoons were the show's signature innovation.)

This memo and press release are among the documentation relating to the premiere, exactly 50 years ago, of Monty Python's Flying Circus. Until exhumed by a researcher, the creative entrails of old BBC shows are buried in pink folders, hole-punched and tied with green bootlaces. Now, a rare peek inside the binders has uncovered all the secrets of the Pythons' earliest days.