When the cloud apps are the only thing accessible, then your access is no longer yours. And, apparently, you will simply be cut off. No refunds of any kind. So, no more photoshop for you in that country. From Ars:

Adobe is deactivating all user accounts in Venezuela, saying that the action is necessary to comply with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump. The action affects both free and paid accounts. In an FAQ titled "Adobe compliance with US Executive Order," the company explained yesterday why it is canceling its Venezuela-based customers' subscriptions: The US Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which is to prohibit almost all transactions and services between US companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela. To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela.

The story is also on the Verge.



Using SaaS, PaaS and IaaS is painful if you are on the wrong side of the line. What happens if you turn on your computer in Venezuela, but are not from there? Will you be blocked too? And, who is next? Eventually, you may (will) become a bargaining chip in a fight that is not yours, just because you use a cloud service.