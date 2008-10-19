from the what-if-all-players-added-the-same-.sig? dept.
Bloomberg, Endadget and the rest of the digital news world are reporting on Blizzard suspending a Hearthstone Pro for adding a pro-Hong Kong message at the end of his stream.
From Bloomberg
A unit of Activision Blizzard Inc. has punished a player for expressing support for Hong Kong’s protest movement, the latest example of a U.S. company attempting to rein in speech that might displease the Chinese communist party.
Blizzard's official release says that he violated competition rules, namely
Engaging in any act that, in Blizzard’s sole discretion, brings you into public disrepute, offends a portion or group of the public, or otherwise damages Blizzard image will result in removal from Grandmasters and reduction of the player’s prize total to $0 USD, in addition to other remedies which may be provided for under the Handbook and Blizzard’s Website Terms.
I guess they don't want to upset the Chinese (I guess bots could do it but they, Blizzard, frown upon that to), after all who is going to farm all the gold that needs to be sold to their western players so that they can enjoy their classic WOW experience -- without all the horrible farming that went into it or you could just consider gold buying part of the classic WOW experience since it was fairly common back in the day.
"Recends"? Surely the intended word was "resends". But that does not work, either. Good job, eds! On the Front Page, in the Headline!
It means to revoke.
Seems more a mash up of Recede and/or Recind. Maybe your blame is misplaced, they avoided the grind and had a chinese render the headline on the eds behalf?
I read it as rescinds [merriam-webster.com]
Which fits the topic.
Now, looking at the Bloomberg(Engadget TFA requires javascript) TFA (thanks for making me read TFA, you insensitive clod!), the headline reads:
"...offends a portion or group of the public".
Don't say anything. A group of people *might* be offended and you'll lose all kinds of money. If other people hurl bricks through Blizzards window with your name on it, that literally damages their image and you won't reap promised rewards.
This policy is idiotic.