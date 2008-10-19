How ICE Picks Its Targets in the Surveillance Age:
The winter after Donald Trump was elected president, strangers began appearing in a parking lot on southern Washington State’s Long Beach Peninsula, at the port where the oyster boats come and go. Rather than gaze at the bay or the boats or the building-size piles of bleached shells, two men — one thinner, one thicker — stared at the shellfish workers. The strangers sat in their vehicle and watched the workers arrive in their trucks. They watched the workers grab their gear and walk to the docks. The workers watched them watching, too, and they soon began to realize that the men were from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. When the workers made eye contact, the officers nodded politely, but they said very little. For weeks, they just watched. Then the workers began to vanish.
Illegals removed from the jobs they have taken from Americans. Americans back at work again. Enforcement done the old fashioned way, by physical presence. Thank you, President Trump.
I thought he was going after the 'bad hombres'. So all these oyster workers were all kinds of mean nasty ugly looking people like mother rapers, father stabbers, and father rapers?
"Ice Picks" good one, Times.
