A consultant working for the US broadband industry's lobbying group "Broadband for America" sent over 1 million comments to the FCC opposing net neutrality.
Many of the names and email addresses in these comments are tied to a single data breach. Here's how Buzzfeed figured out what happened.
(Score: 2) by MrPlow on Tuesday October 08, @11:30PM
Bots are people too, you insensitive clod!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 08, @11:30PM
https://yp.scmp.com/tertiary-education/city-university-of-hong-kong/article/109120/how-data-analytics-helped-obama-win [scmp.com]
The same people are doing the same thing over and over. Pitting you against your friends and family. All so they can make a buck. They just rename themselves and poof new grass roots group. They do not care about R or D. They care to make you look a fool and hand over more money.
Net Neutrality was not a law. It was a pretzel of an existing law. Obama and friends should have made it a law if they were that confident about it.
These douchebags are playing us and laughing all the way to the bank.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday October 08, @11:44PM
Millions of fake votes are being counted, and millions of real ones "disappear". Who knows if democrats and republicans are really winning with such little opposition?
This FCC thing is just a peek at the reality of massive fraud. The entire system is suspect and untrustworthy.
That is not my dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 08, @11:45PM
