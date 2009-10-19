Stories
HildaCrypt Ransomware Developer Releases Decryption Keys

The developer behind the HildaCrypt Ransomware has decided to release the ransomware's private decryption keys. With these keys a decryptor can be made that would allow any potential victims to recover their files for free.

When a new ransomware or a variant is discovered, it is very common for researchers to post about them on Twitter.  This week, researcher GrujaRS discovered a new ransomware variant and identified it as a STOP variant.

Last night, the developer contacted the researcher to tell him that it was an incorrect identification and that it was actually a variant of the HildaCrypt Ransomware.

As part of this communication, the developer decided to also release the master private decryption keys for the ransomware.

With these keys a decryptor can be made that allows a victim to get their files back for free.

Well this is different.

