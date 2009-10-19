Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Discord Confirms Layoffs After Internal Restructuring

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 09, @07:10AM   Printer-friendly
from the discord-in-the-office dept.
Career & Education

MrPlow writes:

AndyTheAbsurd submitted a story that was the inspiration for the following:

Discord, one of the best-known video chat and instant messaging platforms in the video game sector, has confirmed the application of a dismissal process that affects part of its workforce. This internal restructuring has been described as "complicated" by one of the company's representatives.

The business, born in 2015, has had an exponential growth since then, extending as an almost inescapable communication tool for streamers and other content creators for its facilities of voice over IP options available.

A Discord representative made the following statement to GamesIndustry.

Yesterday, we made an active shift in the talent needs of our marketing department to better serve our growing business and future ambitions. As part of this, some difficult personnel decisions had to be made to meet these goals.

Source: https://segmentnext.com/2019/10/04/discord-confirms-layoffs-after-internal-restructuring/

Original Submission


«  Amazing Open Source Quadruped Capable Of Dynamic Motion
Discord Confirms Layoffs After Internal Restructuring | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday October 09, @07:17AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday October 09, @07:17AM (#904565) Journal

    we made an active shift in the talent needs of our marketing department to better serve our growing business and future ambitions.

    Please, what kind of jibber jabber is that, other than a sales pitch?

    --
    That is not my dog.
(1)