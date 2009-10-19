from the discord-in-the-office dept.
AndyTheAbsurd submitted a story that was the inspiration for the following:
Discord, one of the best-known video chat and instant messaging platforms in the video game sector, has confirmed the application of a dismissal process that affects part of its workforce. This internal restructuring has been described as "complicated" by one of the company's representatives.
The business, born in 2015, has had an exponential growth since then, extending as an almost inescapable communication tool for streamers and other content creators for its facilities of voice over IP options available.
A Discord representative made the following statement to GamesIndustry.
Yesterday, we made an active shift in the talent needs of our marketing department to better serve our growing business and future ambitions. As part of this, some difficult personnel decisions had to be made to meet these goals.
Source: https://segmentnext.com/2019/10/04/discord-confirms-layoffs-after-internal-restructuring/
