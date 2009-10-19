A man has been able to move all four of his paralysed limbs with a mind-controlled exoskeleton suit, French researchers report.

Thibault, 30, said taking his first steps in the suit felt like being the "first man on the Moon".

His movements, particularly walking, are far from perfect and the robo-suit is being used only in the lab.

But researchers say the approach could one day improve patients' quality of life.

[...] Prof Tom Shakespeare, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: "Although this study presents a welcome and exciting advance, we must remember that proof of concept is a long way from usable clinical possibility.

"A danger of hype always exists in this field.

"Even if ever workable, cost constraints mean that hi-tech options are never going to be available to most people in the world with spinal cord injury."

He said only 15% of people with disabilities had a wheelchair or other assistive devices.

Details of the exoskeleton have been published in The Lancet Neurology journal.