Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Twenty Additional Small Moons Found Orbiting Saturn

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 09, @11:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the luna_1-luna_2-Luna3-etc dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Saturn overtakes Jupiter as planet with most moons

Saturn has overtaken Jupiter as the planet with the most moons, according to US researchers. A team discovered a haul of 20 new moons orbiting the ringed planet, bringing its total to 82; Jupiter, by contrast, has 79 natural satellites. The moons were discovered using the Subaru telescope on Maunakea, Hawaii.

Each of the newly discovered objects in orbit around Saturn is about 5km (three miles) in diameter; 17 of them orbit the planet "backwards". This is known as a retrograde direction. The other three moons orbit in a prograde direction - the same direction as Saturn rotates. Two of the prograde moons take about two years to travel once around the ringed planet. The more-distant retrograde moons and one of the prograde moons each take more than three years to complete an orbit.

Name the moons. Full list.

Also at Carnegie Science.

Original Submission


«  Four U.S. Food Chains Disclose Payment Card Theft Via Point of Sale Malware
Twenty Additional Small Moons Found Orbiting Saturn | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.