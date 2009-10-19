Law enforcement agents in New York City have been able to crack iPhones in-house since January 2018 — some 18 months before the capability was revealed by the company supplying the technology.

It was June 2019 that Israeli forensics firm Cellebrite announced that its “new” UFED Premium product would, for the first time, allow customers to unlock iPhones in their own offices, rather than have to send them to the company’s own labs. But a new report today found that the product has been in use for far longer than this…

The original announcement made it sound like Universal Forensic Extraction Device Premium was brand-new.

The only on-premise solution for law enforcement agencies to unlock and extract crucial mobile phone evidence from all iOS and high-end Android devices. A comprehensive solution to access iOS and high-end Android devices. Bypass or determine locks and perform a full file system extraction on any iOS device, or a physical extraction or full file system (File-Based Encryption) extraction on many high-end Android devices, to get much more data than what is possible through logical extractions and other conventional means. Gain access to third-party app data, chat conversations, downloaded emails and email attachments, deleted content, and more, increase your chances of finding the incriminating evidence and bringing your case to a resolution.

But a OneZero report says it has proof that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office had already been using the product to crack iPhones in-house for 18 months by that time.

[...]A contract obtained by OneZero shows that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office — one of the largest and most influential prosecution offices in the country — has had UFED Premium in-house since January 2018. According to the contract, the DA’s office agreed to pay Cellebrite about $200,000 over three years for UFED Premium.