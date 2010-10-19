from the purely-coincidence dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1337
Amazon's Prime Video app disappears from the App Store [Updated] – TechCrunch
In what we understand was a “technical issue”, the Amazon Prime Video app disappeared from the Apple App Store, making it unavailable for new downloads or updates to users both on iOS and Apple TV. Twitter users began to tweet to Amazon for help about the problem on Friday morning, to which Amazon’s support channels have yet to reply.
[Update: we’ve learned the issue is technical in nature, but we have no further information as to the details of the problem. The app should be back shortly.]
[Update 2: Amazon has now offered a comment on the disappearance.
"Earlier today, there was a technical glitch that impacted the Prime Video app on iOS and tvOS devices," an Amazon spokesperson said. "The issue has been resolved, and the Prime Video app is now once again available in the App Store."
The app’s disappearance was earlier reported by AppleInsider, iMore and others.
The most likely reason for the app’s removal is a technical one — an issue with the update could have caused it to be temporarily pulled, perhaps.
What’s not likely is that Amazon Prime Video is gone for good.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday October 10, @11:55AM (1 child)
I confess myself... disappointed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 10, @12:03PM
There's probably another story lurking inside here, about how exactly multi-billion dollar corporations with app stores update software on another multi-billion dollar corporation's app store. Unfortunately, that story has to go untold.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 10, @12:26PM
They're no google. Theres an entire website of services google has killed off. Some pretty good.
https://killedbygoogle.com [killedbygoogle.com]
Some of it is stretching the definition via re-branding. Fabric for mobile apps is not dead its just rebranded after purchase, so that was kinda cheaty. "Follow your world" sounds like it would have been fun, if I hadn't heard about it after it was discontinued.
As for stuff amazon shut down... there was "spark" which was a shitty photo heavy shopping client for those who don't like the information density of the real shopping app. They have had many rebranding and new front end experiments fail, in fact all of them AFAIK, everyone likes the real site and the real app. They gave up on their "me toooooo" restaurant food delivery service. They gave up on their clone of the brick and mortar apple store. Famously dash buttons just shut off although I'm not sure anyone bought them to use and everyone was fascinated with the idea of hacking them although with ESP8266 stuff being like five bucks and better supported... They had a me toooo hotel booking site, etc.
Basically Amazon has tried every "me toooooooo" service that every other billion dollar company tries and failed every one, except prime video, which is kinda interesting.