In Modern Australia Alcohol Buzzes Bees as seen around Parliament House where bees are dropping to the ground to sit out their boozy afternoon pollen skulling after being kicked out of the hive. High temperatures in Australia can cause nectar in flowers to ferment which affects bees collecting pollen for making honey. The drunkard bees are refused entry to the hive so the alcohol in their system doesn't affect the honey in the hive. Sadly, this has been known to kill the drunk bees with their corpses littering the grounds around the hallowed halls of Australian politics.

I wonder if the government hits them with an alcohol tax.