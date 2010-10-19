19/10/10/1253240 story
posted by martyb on Thursday October 10, @06:05PM
from the getting-it-where-you-can dept.
from the getting-it-where-you-can dept.
In Modern Australia Alcohol Buzzes Bees as seen around Parliament House where bees are dropping to the ground to sit out their boozy afternoon pollen skulling after being kicked out of the hive. High temperatures in Australia can cause nectar in flowers to ferment which affects bees collecting pollen for making honey. The drunkard bees are refused entry to the hive so the alcohol in their system doesn't affect the honey in the hive. Sadly, this has been known to kill the drunk bees with their corpses littering the grounds around the hallowed halls of Australian politics.
I wonder if the government hits them with an alcohol tax.
Australian Bees are Boozy Layabouts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 10, @06:05PM
It's Austalian for bee
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday October 10, @06:13PM (1 child)
i have seen 3 dead/dying bees in the last two years. In the previous 40+ years, one. And somehow it's fermented nectar instead of some weed killer? Did I ever smelled fermented nectar? nope. Here it's not so hot as in oz.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 10, @06:32PM
Alcohol is actually poisonous. That's why the yeast produce it as opposed to intermediates that any species can metabolize like lactic acid. To kill the competition.
Monkeys eating rotten fruit and adapting a resistant liver is why the primate clade(i.e. us) doesn't die from it.
And as the article notes, temperature is a factor in fermentation levels, thus your anecdotal data could pretty readily be explained with climate change. It could also be explained by it being an anecdote.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday October 10, @06:28PM
"Australian Bees are Boozy Layabouts "
And they hang around the capitol building?
They'd fit right in with many state legislators here in Illinois.