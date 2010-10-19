'If you take this on, you can expect a high level of scrutiny from regulators'

Lawmakers have begun actively pressuring members of the Libra Association, the international blockchain payments project led by Facebook, to reconsider their involvement with the group.

In a new letter sent to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe, Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) warn of enormous risks inherent in the Libra project, including facilitating criminal and terrorist financing and destabilizing the global financial system. The letter also suggests the companies would face increased oversight from financial regulators in their conventional, non-blockchain businesses if they continue with the association.

"Facebook appears to want the benefits of engaging in financial activities without the responsibility of being regulated as a financial services company," the letters read. "If you take this on, you can expect a high level of scrutiny from regulators not only on Libra-related activities, but on all payment activities."

Republicans have also been skeptical of the project, with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) describing it as Facebook "expanding their monopoly."

As payment processors, all three companies face significant federal regulatory burdens, including from the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Justice. Facebook is already facing growing scrutiny from those agencies — particularly the FTC, which reached a $5 billion settlement with the company earlier this year. None of the three payment processors immediately responded to a request for comment.