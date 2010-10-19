from the When-in-the-course-of-human-events... dept.
Margaret Atwood's novel, The Handmaid's Tale, described the horror of the authoritarian regime of Gilead. In this theocracy, self-preservation was the best people could hope for, being powerless to kick against the system. But her sequel, The Testaments, raises the possibility that individuals, with suitable luck, bravery and cleverness, can fight back.
But can they? There are countless examples of past and present monstrous regimes in the real world. And they all raise the question of why people didn't just rise up against their rulers. Some of us are quick to judge those who conform to such regimes as evil psychopaths – or at least morally inferior to ourselves.
To answer this question, let's start by considering a now classic analysis by American organisational theorist James March and Norwegian political scientist Johan Olsen from 2004.
They argued that human behaviour is governed by two complementary, and very different, "logics". According to the logic of consequence, we choose our actions like a good economist: weighing up the costs and benefits of the alternative options in the light of our personal objectives. This is basically how we get what we want.
But there is also a second logic, the logic of appropriateness. According to this, outcomes, good or bad, are often of secondary importance – we often choose what to do by asking "What is a person like me supposed to do in a situation like this"?
The idea is backed up by psychological research. Human social interactions depend on our tendency to conform to unwritten rules of appropriate behaviour. Most of us are truthful, polite, don't cheat when playing board games and follow etiquette. We are happy to let judges or football referees enforce rules. A recent study showed we even conform to arbitrary norms.
[...] A small number of us, however, would rebel – but not primarily, I suspect, based on differences in individual moral character. Rebels, too, need to harness the logic of appropriateness – they need to find different norms and ideals, shared with fellow members of the resistance, or inspired by history or literature. Breaking out of one set of norms requires that we have an available alternative.
Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform?
Do you agree with this analysis? What would you do in such situations?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 11, @12:31AM (1 child)
There really aren't much over 3 percent of people who support any given political movement. It has been a long-accepted truth that 3 percent of the colonists were actually in rebellion against England. That 3 percent moved the rest of the country.
The article has it at least partly right. 90 percent or more of the people will just follow any established leadership, and at most, they might whine and bitch about things. Most people have no will of their own.
But, there ARE those 3 percent.
Watch - every brainwashed D and R on this site is going to bounce into this discussion, claiming to be a 3 percenter. If you want to be believed, show us your bona fides.
We need to eat the babies! - some liberal at an AOC townhall meeting
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Friday October 11, @12:36AM
Been keeping my head down for decades. Don’t see much reason to change now.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 11, @12:36AM
Just read up on some plain old animal psychology. If you wanna be cool, know your Freud, Jung, and Reich... Along with Nietzsche and Voltaire of course.
People respond to strength. Might makes right... even in defiance.. That's why the prez is popular, and Apple sucks balls
