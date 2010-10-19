The megamerger is really happening. Expect the new Gannett — the brand that will survive that chain's acquisition by GateHouse Media — to officially take wobbly flight soon, perhaps around Thanksgiving.

Both companies, the country's No. 1 and No. 2 newspaper publishers, say it's full speed ahead. Independent financial analysts tell me that their data-driven analysis shows a 90-percent-plus chance the merger completes. The deal has already gotten the blessing of the Department of Justice's antitrust division; that approval flashes a very green light to all the other newspaper chains eyeing various mergers and recombinations.

So by New Year's Day 2020, all the companies' news products across 265 markets will move under one giant umbrella. Never before in U.S. history have we seen a single company own and manage so much of the American newspaper business — about one of every six dailies. (Both companies are declining comment on the merger's details at this juncture.)

In other words, it's been a boffo opening season of The Consolidation Games, the newspaper-industry drama that's played out in corporate offices, bank meeting rooms, and the stock market since the beginning of 2019 — and which is certain to be picked up for a second series in 2020.

Readers, advertisers, and journalists will feel the reverberations of the Gannett–GateHouse merger for years to come

[...] These are two struggling companies seeking short-term salvation — enough oxygen to get a few more years down the road. Taking a $300 million whack at all the "redundancies" in day-to-day operation seems a better choice than going it alone. Sure, it'll cost $100 million or so to cut all those jobs and rationalize all that tech — most of it in severance. But that's far preferable, both Gannett and GateHouse believe, than a thousand smaller cuts, atop the thousands both have already made.