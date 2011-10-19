from the keeping-things-charged-up dept.
Dyson has scrapped its electric car project
Dyson had planned to invest more than £2bn in developing a "radical and different" electric vehicle, a project it launched in 2016. It said the car would not be aimed at the mass market. Half of the funds would go towards building the car, half towards developing electric batteries.
In October 2018 Dyson revealed plans to build the car at a new plant in Singapore. It was expected to be completed next year, with the first vehicles due to roll off the production line in 2021.
[...] Dyson has concluded it simply can't afford to play with the big boys - although its efforts to make a quantum leap in battery technology will continue. [...] Sir James said Dyson would continue to work on the battery technology, which was used in the car. "Our battery will benefit Dyson in a profound way and take us in exciting new directions."
Vacuum and appliance maker Dyson is reportedly developing an electric car, and it has help:
Dyson is developing an electric car at its headquarters in Wiltshire with help from public money, according to government documents. The company, which makes a range of products that utilise the sort of highly efficient motors needed for an electric car such as vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and bladeless fans, last year refused to rule out rumours it was building one. But on Wednesday, the government appeared to have accidentally disclosed Dyson is working on one, along with other big companies outside of the automotive industry, such as Apple.
"The government is funding Dyson to develop a new battery electric vehicle at their headquarters in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. This will secure £174m of investment in the area, creating over 500 jobs, mostly in engineering," said the National Infrastructure Delivery Plan, published on Wednesday.
[...] Dyson recently reported profits up 20% in 2015, driven by strong growth in China, and said it plans to invest £1bn in battery technology over the next five years. Last October, Dyson bought solid-state battery company, Sakti3, for $90m, which founder Sir James Dyson said had "developed a breakthrough in battery technology."
CNet:
British tech company Dyson announced on Tuesday its plans to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Singapore, as part of its plans to expand into automotive.
The company is best known for making vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and hairdryers, but in 2017 it revealed it had starting working on an electric vehicle. In August of this year it announced the opening of an electric car test center at one of its existing sites in the UK. The factory where the cars will be built in Singapore is due to be completed in 2020, keeping the company on track for its scheduled 2021 automotive launch.
"Dyson's growing automotive team is making excellent progress from the state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire where we are investing £200m," said Dyson CEO Jim Rowan in a letter to employees. "Clearly we now need to move quickly towards manufacturing and assembly."
Will the cars suck, or blow past the competition?
