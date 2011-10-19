from the hope-you-charged-your-car dept.
Massive California Power Outage Triggers Chaos in Science Labs
Researchers without access to backup power scramble to save invaluable specimens and expensive reagents.
California's largest utility company shut off power to more than a million people across the northern part of the state on 9 and 10 October. The outage sent scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, scrambling to save specimens and experiments.
The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), based in San Francisco, California, planned the outages to reduce the risk of wildfires. [...]The company has said that the power outage could last several days, frustrating residents — including some researchers.
[...] Many labs at UC Berkeley lack reliable back-up power. Some researchers are taking drastic measures to preserve samples and supplies that require refrigeration. James Olzmann, a metabolic researcher at Berkeley, loaded his lab's freezers onto trucks on 9 October and moved them to facilities at the nearby University of California, San Francisco, which still has power.
Jessica Lyons, a molecular biologist at UC Berkeley, says that each lab in her building has a single outlet that is connected to an emergency power system. The main freezer in Lyons' lab, which keeps specimens at -80 °C, is plugged into that outlet. Lyons and her colleagues stocked the other freezers in their lab with dry ice on 8 October after being warned of the impending outages, to keep things cool.
"For any scientist, the bottom line is are all of the freezers getting power right now, or are they not," she says. "I actually don't know the answer to that right now, and they keep telling us not to come in."
I'd not thought of interrupted research when I first learned of PG&E's planned outages. What other "unexpected" venues would be dramatically affected? Sperm banks are obvious now that I think of refrigeration issues. What light-sensitive activities would now be stymied with the power out? What about supporting research animals? There's a lot more than meets the eye.
California PG&E Blackouts: What Electric-Car Makers Have to say about the Situation
CNET spoke with several electric car makers about what they suggest for electric car owners during the "public safety power shutoff" put in place by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) .
When power will come back on is unclear. For electric vehicle owners, that poses a bit of a problem, since their cars' main source of power comes from electric charging stations at home or at public stations. Without a source of power, EVs won't get terribly far.
Ahead of the blackout on Wednesday, Tesla pushed a notification to owners' cars urging them to fully charge their car ahead of the blackout in their area. In part, the notification said the blackout "may affect power to charging options." The automaker continued, "As always, your touchscreen will display live statuses of Superchargers in your area."
[...] Audi told Roadshow that E-Tron owners typically drive, on average, 48 miles per day, which leaves plenty of battery reserve in the case of a blackout. With the figure, E-Tron drivers, on average, need to fully charge their cars every four days.
Still, the company checked with Electrify America (a Volkswagen Group subsidiary) and the charging station operator said there are no stations affected by the PG&E blackouts at this time. The Audi E-Tron's in-car navigation will show which Electrify America stations are currently occupied or not available, though the company said it's working to learn what a station would display if it did not have power.
If that's not enough, Audi also offers seven days of Silvercar service to all owners, including those who left the dealership with an E-Tron. "It would allow customers to drive an Audi from Silvercar at no additional cost [if] they needed to get through a difficult period caused by a blackout," a representative told Roadshow via email.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @05:43PM
How can experiments that take months or years be setup without contingency plans for problems like this, in a state that is notorious for power issues?
Power cuts like this are very Third World.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @05:46PM
(not) power to the peepuls!
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 11, @05:51PM (5 children)
I call shenanigans. They're cutting power to prevent wildfires? Absurd. They're probably cutting power because they don't want to spend the money to generate the power necessary, or are having some other kind of problems and they're running with this cover story to hide that. Or they're negotiating with the state and not getting what they want so they're switching off the power to a million people to play hardball. Remember when Governor Chris Christie throttled the traffic to the George Washington Bridge to mess with the mayor of Ft. Lee, New Jersey? We'll see if any rogue employee leaks the real story in this wonderful Information thingie we have going on now.
Whatever the case may be, it's a really fucking stupid move in a state that pretty universally has excellent solar potential (insolation). If I was one of those paying customers that suddenly found my home or business in a blackout because of this crap the very first call I would make is to a solar installation outfit to go off grid and tell PG&E to fuck off forever. That company deserves to suddenly have a million fewer customers and the state that concurred with said stupid fucking decision deserves to have many billions of dollars fewer taxes on those utilities.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday October 11, @05:53PM (1 child)
FYI the setup you will get from one of those solar installation outfits will probably involve a grid tie inverter, which will shut down power to your home in case of a blackout. This is a safety measure to avoid energizing lines potentially being repaired by linemen.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 11, @06:04PM
Not if you have a smart switch to prevent islanding. Also not if you don't have a grid tie and use something like a Tesla Powerwall to buffer your usage.
I wonder if PG&E reckoned with the hazards of taking down their grid or all the potentially crippling lawsuits that will likely ensue from enraged customers? And if the state gave them license to summarily screw a million citizens who did nothing wrong, nothing bad could come from their rage at being thus targeted, right?
California was such a great state, and has been such a powerhouse for so long. It's almost as if the Establishment there is trying to kill it on purpose.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rupert Pupnick on Friday October 11, @06:16PM
I think it's simpler than that, but equally obnoxious: they are simply trying to minimize the risk for being liable for another massive wildfire that could cause loss of life and property damage. But not only do science labs suffer, but also private citizens who rely on electric power for their very survival, like, for example, people who rely on home medical equipment. It doesn't seem like anyone is looking at, or owns, the bigger picture of the tradeoffs between leaving the power on and shutting it down.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday October 11, @06:21PM
They're doing it for liability shifting purposes.
They got sued over a previous fire that likely started from PG&E equipment, so now they impose onerous power cuts on their customers. By doing this, they don't greatly lower the risk (I'm betting that bunches of home generators, often quickly installed by homeowners themselves, are much more dangerous than the usual power grid) but they can say "it's not our fault".
Extra bonus: They also cause so much political ruckus that they can get a tame state congresscritter to introduce a liability cap for them and get it voted into law.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @06:29PM
> don't want to spend the money to generate the power necessary
That's certainly possible, but my guess is that they haven't done much of anything about trimming all the trees that are in their distribution lines (or near enough that they could blow into contact). If they haven't kept up with the "forestry" aspect of their business, they certainly deserve whatever they get...but since they have already filed bankruptcy, maybe the company feels they have nothing left to lose?
In terms of who is damaged--do you think that all the grocery stores and food warehouses have backup power for all their freezers/coolers? My guess is that most stores have backup power for emergency lighting, so that people can exit the building safely, and not much more. That is going to be a lot of food tonnage.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday October 11, @06:02PM (1 child)
The solution is to not live in a 3rd world shi**hole state. Move somewhere civilized like the East Coast.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday October 11, @06:06PM
Yeah, stuff like that never happens on the East Coast [wikipedia.org].
Washington DC delenda est.