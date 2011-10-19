from the let's-play-global-thermonuclear-war dept.
Donald Trump joins Twitch, Amazon's game-streaming service
Donald Trump is spreading his social media wings with the launch of a channel on Twitch. Trump is at least the third candidate for president to create a presence on the video game streaming service.
Trump's account, which has a verification check mark, counts about 7,000 followers but hasn't posted any content as of this writing, but the move suggests the president will use the platform to livestream videos to his supporters as part of his 2020 re-election bid. Other candidates to launch Twitch accounts include Democrats Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang.
Although not a fan of social media, Trump is one of the industry's most prolific users, using his Twitter account to announce policy changes and criticize his opponents. His 65.5 million followers on Twitter put him just out of the top 10 most-followed Twitter accounts. He also has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram, although he posts on that account far less frequently than he does on Twitter.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday October 11, @07:06PM (1 child)
I am looking forward for watching Donald J. Trump playing Fallout76. Seriously.
I miss Kuro5hin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @07:20PM
Or StarCraft 2 against Kim Jong-un.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 11, @07:07PM (2 children)
Hey! What happened to our very own rDT? He could always bring a crowd...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @07:36PM (1 child)
It wasn't a real troll account and when it started becoming painfully obvious Trump is a criminal they bid a hasty exit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @07:58PM
I trolled him back so hard that he had a gender change operation and changed his name to Hillary.
(Score: 1) by XivLacuna on Friday October 11, @07:22PM
I absolutely hate how main street media controls the debates and I would love to see it on Twitch with a wide view of the audience at the bottom of the feed.
That way we won't have to deal with one minute soundbites and thirty second rebuttals oh and sorry but we have to take a commercial break.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @07:45PM (1 child)
Corruption is not a partisan issue. The clown is duping you and hiding behind you guys. Stop believing his lies.
Nobody really minds having a Republican in the white house. We do detest dishonest demagogues, though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @07:56PM
Thank you for being our single source of truth on the subject!