As a result of undershooting their projected capacity by such a large margin, Microsoft was way off on their capacity projections with Azure and only built roughly 1/3 of the data center capacity that was actually necessary. Consequently, they had to over-provision their existing data centers to the point of tripping the breakers and rapidly fill the gaps with an excessive amount of leased space to meet the demand that they projected. All of which effectively doubled the amount of leased space in their portfolio from 25% to 50%, extended their break-even to nearly a decade, and killed their hopes of profitability any time soon.
While an honest mistake and not being able to foresee the future is forgivable, knowingly omitting a mistake of this magnitude is criminal when considering how much Microsoft is hedging its future on Azure. On top of supplying misleading revenue metrics in their quarterly 10K filings to fortify a position of strength and being second only to AWS, Microsoft seems to be wary about reporting Azure's individual performance metrics or news of these failings that would enable investors to conclude this for themselves. Instead, Microsoft appears to be averaging out Azure's losses with their legacy mainstays that are profitable by reporting its revenue within their Intelligent Cloud container instead of itemizing it.
Customers are feeling blue about Azure.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Friday October 11, @08:53PM
How cool is that! You can have your Windows desktop (and the life of your business!) on a Microsoft server in a Microsoft data center!
No need to worry about US Tirade Wars cutting off service to you depending on where you live.
And best of all, you can be assured that this will have the same kind of reliability, safety, security, robustness and quality that you have come to expect from the Microsoft and the Windows brand name!
Youngsters pay attention: As you get older, more and more things become a joke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @08:57PM (1 child)
Why am I not surprised? Only this time it is them eating the bill.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday October 11, @09:30PM
Microsoft definitely made a mistake here. They got even more greedy. I don't blame them, but I sure don't feel sorry for them.
This reminds me of this Facebook libre blockchain deal. They have so much money and they are getting greedy and I think it's going to come back and bite them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 11, @09:29PM
The rust belt dinosaur managed to make more money than the "tech giant" MS. So high tech.