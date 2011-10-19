from the for-some-values-of-phenomenal dept.
We Played Modern Games on a CRT Monitor - and the Results are Phenomenal :
It's true. Running modern games on a vintage CRT monitor produces absolutely outstanding results - subjectively superior to anything from the LCD era, up to and including the latest OLED displays. Best suited for PC players, getting an optimal CRT set-up isn't easy, and prices vary dramatically, but the results can be simply phenomenal.
The advantages of CRT technology over modern flat panels are well-documented. CRTs do not operate from a fixed pixel grid in the way an LCD does - instead three 'guns' beam light directly onto the tube. So there's no upscaling blur and no need to run at any specific native resolution as such. On lower resolutions, you may notice 'scan lines' more readily, but the fact is that even lower resolution game outputs like 1024x768 or 1280x960 can look wonderful. Of course, higher-end CRTs can input and process higher resolutions, but the main takeaway here is that liberation from a set native resolution is a gamechanger - why spend so many GPU resources on the amount of pixels drawn when you can concentrate on quality instead without having to worry about upscale blurring?
Are there any Soylentils here who still use a CRT for gaming? If I could just find a CRT with a 65-inch diagonal, and a table that could support the weight...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @01:26AM (1 child)
Color CRTs have either stripes or triads of phosphor dots, so it low-pass filters all the
edges you'd see on an LCD.
These people piss their pants over vinyl records too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @01:42AM
Shut the fuck up, you old turd. Gamers don't value knowledge.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 12, @01:40AM
First of all, games are like gambling and tobacco, but if I were foolish enough to indulge...
I lived in that era. I remember what it was really like. CRTs are hot, bulky, heavy, and dusty. They shoot X-rays at you. They give off a high-pitched whine that tortures people with young ears. The blur is directional, so for example the vertical and horizontal lines of the "+" symbol are not the same darkness.
I remember getting headaches because the text on my screen would wiggle. I eventually figured out that this happened when the laundry equipment was running. Imagine everything on the screen vibrating by a pixel or two, except they weren't really pixels because it was analog.
I gladly spent $2500, equivalent to $3700 in 2019 dollars, to get a glorious 22" 1600x1024 LCD with a digital connector. Visitors would gawk at it like it was science fiction fantasy.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday October 12, @01:45AM
LCDs give much better resolution, which makes it easier to see the other guy and start shooting before he does the same. Not to mention they're a lot bigger and weigh a lot less than CRTs.
CSB: Back in, jeez, '97? I was a consultant and went to work for, jeez, General Instrument? They were big in HDTV, satellite TV, and MPEG. They had an HDTV that I think was maybe 36" diagonal. It was on a cart, weighed something like 800 lbs, and took it's own power outlet. It cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Now I'm watching Jeapardy on a 55" flatscreen I paid maybe $400 for .
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday October 12, @01:53AM
I don't really miss CRT. They got real hot, the last one I owned was probably 40-45kg in weight, they were getting hard to fit on the desk (now I can just push the desk up against the wall while previously in the CRT-era the gap between desk and wall just grew whenever you got a new monitor). Now I get to have 32", 5-6kg, about 4cm in depth and it consumes like 40-45w.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday October 12, @01:56AM
Not true!! There are a fixed quantity of color phosphor dots on the front of the screen. Three dots- red, green, and blue, form a pixel. They do look best at their native resolutions, and most adapt to alternate resolutions better than LCD / OLED, and I'm not sure why.
Most CRT monitors are analog- no digital digitizing processing aliasing anti-aliasing upconverting downconverting etc. Just raw electrons and phosphor.
CRTs can have display problems due to magnetic fields. Internal degaussing coil should neutralize most of it unless there's an ongoing external magnetic field. Also, they use magnets and electronic adjustments to cause proper "convergence"- where the electron beams land on the correct dots. IE, the red beam can hit some of the blue phosphor, etc., and the net result is color blotches, rainbows, blurring, etc. But most later CRT monitors are pretty stable. They can be fixed if something gets out of alignment.
Also, the screen is quite tough and strong, unlike LCD.
I still have several CRT monitors, a couple I use fairly often. I have one Sony 21" 2048 x something, and it looks great at any resolution.
I was getting ready to pitch a few of my CRTs and now I think I'll see if there's a market. Thanks.