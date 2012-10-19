from the you-can't-change-the-password dept.
Wall Street company Clear offers a fast way around the long TSA lines at a number of large USA airports. Here's an article about it, https://www.fastcompany.com/90245393/clear-new-york-startup-speed-through-lines-at-airport-or-stadium
What's the pitch? You can sign up right at the airport in five minutes for $179 a year. If you are about to miss your flight because the TSA lines are an hour long, this might look like a trip saver. Of course there is a catch, they use biometric data: fingerprints, irises, faces... and a promise that your data is safe with them.
Clear's only domestic competition at airports is the Transportation Security Administration's service TSA PreCheck, which has more members (7 million), and is much cheaper ($85 for five years) and more widely available (200-plus airports). Another program, Global Entry, is run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service to expedite passage of international travelers entering the United States. PreCheck and Global Entry both collect fingerprints from participating travelers but unlike Clear do not capture iris or facial scans. All three of the services—PreCheck, Global Entry, and Clear—worked with the Department of Homeland Security to develop tools that could predict the threat level of individual travelers, the "known traveler" model.
Clear is currently experimenting with an adaptation of this model that could be deployed at a vast number of non-airport venues. "In travel, prescreening programs like PreCheck and Global Entry create known travelers," Clear said in a statement to Fast Company. "As a qualified anti-terrorism technology, Clear believes creating known fan programs can continue to make experiences safer and easier." A former Clear executive put it this way: "If you wanted to do predictive analytics to show who at a stadium is more likely to bring a gun in, they have the ability to do that."
Here's the company pitch if anyone is interested : https://www.clearme.com/how-it-works/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 13, @03:16AM (3 children)
sounds extremely "white" to me.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 13, @03:21AM
LOL - but, these guys are really really serious!! They can make you an honorary white guy!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 13, @03:23AM (1 child)
Is handling bypassing the security provisions of a federal agency.
Of course we know the answer: it gets around those pesky constitution limitations on how they may use our biometric data, and lets the government buy it back from these companies to avoid those pesky legal guidelines stacked against them.
*THIS* is why private companies need to be following the same constitutional limitations as the federal government on other citizens personal information. Because otherwise you make the benefits of private sector/government collusion too lucrative to break up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 13, @03:44AM
Maybe this is a good thing? After all, at that price, many of the customers will be "masters of the universe". When the breach comes they get to find out first hand what it's like to be permanently compromised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 13, @03:22AM
https://news.delta.com/delta-expands-optional-facial-recognition-boarding-new-airports-more-customers [delta.com]
Delta expands optional facial recognition boarding to new airports, more customers