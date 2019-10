Clear's only domestic competition at airports is the Transportation Security Administration's service TSA PreCheck, which has more members (7 million), and is much cheaper ($85 for five years) and more widely available (200-plus airports). Another program, Global Entry, is run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service to expedite passage of international travelers entering the United States. PreCheck and Global Entry both collect fingerprints from participating travelers but unlike Clear do not capture iris or facial scans. All three of the services—PreCheck, Global Entry, and Clear—worked with the Department of Homeland Security to develop tools that could predict the threat level of individual travelers, the "known traveler" model.

Clear is currently experimenting with an adaptation of this model that could be deployed at a vast number of non-airport venues. "In travel, prescreening programs like PreCheck and Global Entry create known travelers," Clear said in a statement to Fast Company. "As a qualified anti-terrorism technology, Clear believes creating known fan programs can continue to make experiences safer and easier." A former Clear executive put it this way: "If you wanted to do predictive analytics to show who at a stadium is more likely to bring a gun in, they have the ability to do that."