Jack Ma Says 12-Hour Work Week could be the Norm

posted by martyb on Monday October 14, @02:56PM
from the wages-vs-prices dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Billionaire Jack Ma, long an outspoken advocate for China's extreme work culture, says that people should be able to work just 12 hours a week with the benefits of artificial intelligence.

People could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of technology advances and a reform in education systems, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder said at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai Thursday. He spoke on-stage with Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. who is building manufacturing facilities in the city.

[...] Just this year, Ma endorsed the China tech sector's infamous 12-hours-a-day, six-days-a-week routine, so common it earned the moniker 996. In one blog post, China's richest man this year dismissed people who expect a typical eight-hour office lifestyle, defying a growing popular backlash.

"I don't worry about jobs," Ma said on Thursday, making an optimistic case that AI will help humans rather than just eliminate their work. "Computers only have chips, men have the heart. It's the heart where the wisdom comes from."

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Monday October 14, @03:28AM (1 child)

    by Coward, Anonymous (7017) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 14, @03:28AM (#906827)

    It's the heart where the wisdom comes from.

    Well, I've heard of brain-dead managers, but not of a CEO advocating for them so forcefully.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 14, @03:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 14, @03:03PM (#906953)

    Future Flex.

    Isn't there some cost floor for having a single employee (working 1 hour)? Why train an employee to work a handful of hours a week, only to have them leave the company? This doesn't sound efficient, so it's probably a lie by Jack Ma to keep the little people who are about to get screwed off his back.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by drussell on Monday October 14, @03:05PM

    by drussell (2678) on Monday October 14, @03:05PM (#906957) Journal

    There is such a disconnect between those in the upper financial crust of society, those people who never have to worry about money or what something costs because they have plenty of cash for anything they could ever need or want....

    ....and those people who work their butts off 40-60 or more hours per week just to survive, which is most people.

    It's like they live on a completely different planet.

